Mel Trotter hosts Cold Blue Drive, accepts winter items ahead of freezing weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids homeless shelter is accepting donations in the form of warm clothing ahead of what’s sure to be another grueling Michigan winter.

Mel Trotter Ministries says there are roughly 8,600 people experiencing homelessness, all of whom will be vulnerable to freezing temperatures in the city this season.

“The bitter cold that’s coming in the months ahead presents a real danger to people living on the street,” says Chief Advancement Officer Beth Fisher. “On a daily basis, these individuals face the threat of hypothermia, frost bite and possibly death. Having the appropriate clothing and outerwear can literally save the life of a neighbor in need.”

The nonprofit tells us it is holding a Cold Blue Drive through New Year’s Eve, during which it will accept “new or like-new items.” Most winter items are acceptable but Mel Trotter stresses the following are needed the most:

Men’s jeans (waist size 32-40 waist, length 32)

Winter boots (men’s 9–15, women’s 6–12)

Sweatpants (L–4XL)

Sweatshirts (L–4XL)

Pillows (new only)

We’re told donations can be dropped off in blue barrels at Mel Trotter Ministries (225 Commerce Ave. SW) or at the following locations:

Everett's Gardens (240 84th St SE, Byron Center, MI)

Alger Bikes (120 28th St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI)

Fastsigns (3582 29th St SE, Ste. 101, Grand Rapids MI)

Green Lake Calvary Church (608 145th Ave., Caledonia, MI)

Douglas J Institute (138 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI)

Builders Exchange of Michigan (678 Front Ave NW, Suite 330. Grand Rapids, MI)

Great Lakes Dental Care (933 3 Mile Rd NW Suite 110, Grand Rapids, MI)

Decade Products (3710 SYSCO CT SE Grand Rapids MI)

Weller Truck Parts (5960 Burlingame Ave. South, Suite C, Wyoming, MI)

Blue Water Grill (5180 Northland Dr., Grand Rapids, MI)

Bostwick Lake Inn (8521 Belding Road, Rockford, MI)

The B.O.B. (20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI)

Pepsi Beverages/Pepsi Co. (3700 Kraft Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI)

Robinson Dental (899 Reno Dr., Wayland, MI)

Robinson Dental (5749 28th Street, Grand Rapids, MI)

Visit Mel Trotter’s website to make a monetary donation or to host a collection barrel at your business.

