Morning Buzz: November 11

1. In honor of Veteran's Day, this afternoon at 4 p.m., Brann's in Grandville will be hosting their Fallen But Not Forgotten Ceremony.

Hero veteran families as well as GRPD and Grandville PD have been invited.

Also, all veterans and the hero families are invited for free steak and bake dinners after the ceremony.

Plus, Brann’s will be offering free steak and bake meals for all veterans at all locations as well as a thank you to veterans for their service.

2. A new park is coming to southwest Grand Rapids and it needs a name.

Earlier this year the community was asked to submit ideas. They received 164 suggestions and have since narrowed it down to their top six which are: Unity Park, Navarro Plaza, Southside Serenity Park, La Placita, Maurilia Ortiz Blakely Park and Chief Blackbird Park.

To vote for your favorite name head to publicinput.com/nameplazaroosevelt.

3. Construction for this new park is scheduled to begin next Spring in 2025.

Get some shopping done and support mental health. Pine Rest's Rustic Market Thrift Store has expanded to 13,000 square feet of shopping space, with more parking, more dressing rooms and of course more products.

All proceeds from sales go to the pine rest patient assistance fund, providing direct financial assistance to patients who could not otherwise afford treatment.

Also, if you're looking for a meaningful way to give your time, the store has opportunities to volunteer as an individual or a group to help sort donations, set up displays and cashier.

Learn more by heading to pinerest.org.

4. Michael and Marge Bush have joined us on the mix before and back in January, they were Fox 17's Pay It Forward Persons Of The Month.

Their son, Brian, received treatment at St. Jude's in the 80s as he fought brain cancer. After he died they started a mini-golf fundraiser in his honor.

This year, after more than 35-years of holding the event, they hit the million dollar mark. The accomplishment garnered attention from state rep Luke Meerman, who recognized the couple with a special tribute.

The hospital told the couple they've been chosen to receive the St. Jude Event Coordinator Of The Year Award.

To find more about their story and information about the next Putt For Life fundraiser, click here.

5. Get up close and personal with some of the biggest stars of John Ball Zoo. As the zoo's off-season approaches, it's a great time to continue experiencing the wonder of wildlife by booking a behind-the-scenes adventure.

Several different options for close encounters, including a new pygmy hippo feeding, where you can tour the hippo habitat and learn about the zoo's efforts to save this animal from extinction.

Also meet Cusco or Durango, John Ball Zoo's white-nosed coatis, or hang out with Wyatt, a red panda.

To look at these options and more and to sign up head to jbzoo.org.