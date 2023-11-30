Morning Buzz: November 30

1. Thousands of members of the U.S. Military will spend the holidays away from family this year, but there's a group hoping to help bring some joy with treats.

It’s the 5th annual Grand Rapids Cookies With a Cause. The call is out to the community to bake and send dozens of cookies to troops serving overseas. It’s simple: bake your favorite Christmas cookies, box them up in a disposable container, label what kind of cookies they are, and drop them off at any of the 9 locations throughout West Michigan this Saturday, December 2.

We have the full list of drop-off locations and hours for you here.

Last year alone, the program provided more than 1400 dozen assorted cookies to troops wrapped with handwritten notes.

2. Last year we told you about a Christmas movie being filmed in West Michigan. It's called "A Holiday I Do". Now, you can watch it at home.

The filming took place at the Holland Airport. Other spots featured include downtown Saugatuck and inside Cakabakery in Grand Rapids.

Bakery owner Jason Kakabaker says the filming crew reached out to him specifically because the film is centered around an LQBTQ+ couple. He says the filmmakers wanted to film at places that support or are owned by those in the LGBTQ+ community. The movie centers around a woman who falls for her ex-husband's wedding planner.

10 percent of the film's proceeds will go to The Trevor Project which deals with suicide prevention and LQBTQ+ youth.

Right now, the movie is available on streaming service "Tello." They're hoping a larger streaming service picks it up, too.

3. Here's a ticket deal for you! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their live tour "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More" to Van Andel Arena for two shows on December 26.

Now through December 12, you can get $10 off on select tickets. We'll have the link to the special offer on our website.

The show encompasses all genres of music and lasts a little over two hours.

4. With Christmas coming right around the corner, here's your friendly reminder of those shipping deadlines for your last-minute gift buyers.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by December 16 for it to arrive by Christmas. But, if you're doing Priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, Fed-Ex recommends a shipping date no later than December 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on December 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, December 23.

5. Get your tickets for the Grand Rapids Rise! Single-match tickets are now available for the pro women's volleyball team's 12 regular-season home matches.

The Rise is under the leadership of head coach Cathy George. They will play their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation match against the Columbus Fury at Van Andel Arena on January 25 at 7 p.m.

The new seven-team league will play each other four times throughout the season. Each team will host two matches.

You can order your tickets by calling the Rise office or visiting grrise.com.