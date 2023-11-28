GRAND RAPIDS — Thousands of members of the US military will spend the holidays away from family this year, but there's a group hoping to help with any homesickness. It's the 5th annual Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause.

It calls on the community to bake and send dozens of cookies to troops serving overseas. Last year alone 1,460 dozen assorted cookies were delivered to troops wrapped with handwritten notes through the program. It’s the little taste of home that troops appreciate a lot this time of year….

"We've received a few replies back from soldiers, and they thank us for thinking of them and they enjoy the cookies. They love the notes and cards that are attached to the boxes and it just really gives them a good smile and a warm fuzzy feeling during a time when they would love to be with their families," said, Shannon Top, owner of GR Cookies with a Cause.

Its simple… bake your favorite Christmas cookies, box them up in a disposable container, label what kind of cookies they are and drop them off to any of the 9 locations throughout West Michigan this Saturday December 2nd. Volunteers especially bakers and card writers are always needed, plus donations for shipping costs.

Drop off locations include: