Morning Buzz: November 23

1. After a hiatus, Gilda's Laughfest will return in person for 2022!

This year's festival will feature nearly 50 events from March 16-20.

Laughfest provides awareness of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. Their mission is to offer emotional health support for those on a cancer or grief journey.

The proceeds from the festival ensure Gilda's Club services remain free and available to anyone who needs them.

Headlining performers will be announced early next year. For more information on events and tickets, go to laughfestgr.org.

2. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and Holiday traditions exhibition opens today at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The exhibition, which runs through January 2, features 46 trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the globe. The evfent is in its 27th year.

More information on special events and hours can be found online at meijergardens.org.

3. Something new will catch your eye in downtown Grand Rapids. Check out the sculpture called The Four Elements, which sits at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street.

It's made out of stainless steel, stands 16-feet tall and weighs 5,400 pounds.

Jaume Plensa, a world-renowned Spanish artist, is behind the piece and it was commissioned by the DeVos Family.

He has projects all across the globe including big U.S. cities like Chicago and San Diego and overseas in London and Tokyo.

The installation is meant to portray a "welcoming message of unity and diversity.

4. Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway today!

Pick up a bundle of Thanksgiving Goodies at the men's shelter, which is located at 400 West Laketon Avenue.

The giveaway is going on right now and will keep going til 10:30 a.m.

5. Scoop it up, or shove it to the side? The thing everyone loves about Thanksgiving is food, but there are a number of side dishes we all hate.

An Instacart-Harris Poll survey has a list of things Americans don't prefer with their turkey.

Eight of the least preferred foods include: candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls.

Candied yams was the number one least preferred at 27 percent.

So what do we like? Many said turkey with most preferring white meat.