Morning Buzz: November 17, 2021

1. Gobble up the opportunity to give back! Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids is once again collecting frozen turkeys for families in need this holiday season.

The non-profit's annual Turkey Drop started at 7 a.m. There are three drop sites: Celebration Cinema North and South, as well as Mel Trotter downtown Grand Rapids.

Last year, they collected more than 5,000 turkeys, which was more than double their goal. This year they hope to break the record again.

If you can't make it, you can donate online too. $15 equals one frozen turkey. The Turkey Drop runs until 7 p.m. tonight.

2. The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves is holding its 5th annual Toy Drive.

The women's tackle football team is collecting toys now through December 10, and will deliver then to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on December 15.

Last year, the Tidal Waves donated 770 toys and they hope to collect even more this year.

Toys should be new and unwrapped. A full list of drop off locations plus info on how to become a drop off location business, are all at tidalwavesfootball.com.

3. Snag some tasty tacos when you're downtown Grand Rapids at Stan's Tacos, which is expanding!

Stan's will open inside the former Wheelhouse restaurant, near Van Andel Arena, later this month. This is the company's third location.

They're also located in Walker and Grand Haven, and there are plans to expand even further in the future.

Stan's will be open November 29 for pickup and delivery.

To apply or learn more, visit stanstacos.com.

4. Some newcomers will be looking to steal the show this year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A giant peacock will be features on NBC's float for its streaming service, a celebration gator is making its way up from the bayou for the Louisiana office of tourism float, and some elephants stand tall on the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions display.

Disney and Heinz hope to give you some sea-faring dreams with a magic meets the sea cruise line and gravy pirate floats respectively.

Finally a new reindeer will be flying in to welcome to Christmas season.

5. Go take a hike, because it's National Take A Hike Day.

There are more than 60,000 trails in the U.S. National Trails System. Some of them are almost 200-years-old and track the footsteps of explorers like Lewis and Clark.

These foot paths can take you to cascading waterfalls, mountain summits, rock formations, dense forests, and every landscape imaginable.

Hiking is also great exercise, you can burn up to 550 calories per hour.