Morning Buzz: November 16

1. The winter ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle is being postponed due to construction delays.

City officials say a manufacturing backlog is pushing the project's expected completion date to February.

The city is now looking into possibly hosting alternative skating locations.

Some temporary replacements- like a portable rink or synthetic ice- were considered, but are not possible due to the supply chain and cost factors.

2. It's never too early in the winter to start thinking about spring, and Tulip Time is giving us a chilly day distraction.

The festival announced a Top 20 contest for this year's official Tulip Time Poster in preparation for the spring-time event.

After carefully reviewing more than 100 stunning submissions, the Top 20 finalists include some gorgeous entries for the public to decide on.

The winner will be announced on February 24 at the first Bloem Reveal Party. 2022 will mark Tulip Time's 93rd Year celebrating the Dutch Heritage in Holland.

3. Garage Bar and Grill's second location in Ada is now open. They celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The restaurant is at the corner of Ada Drive and Headley Street.

Contractors spent the last several months converting a former realty office and expanding the space into a bar and restaurant with wraparound seating, six garage doors, a private dining room, and an outdoor patio.

The menu includes burgers, tacos, salads, sandwiches, and soups.

4. Journey's Freedom Tour with special guest Toto is making its way to Van Andel Arena on May 4.

Journey is set to deliver a brand-new album in 2022. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 Singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

5. Some shoppers aren't taking any chances with supply chain issues this holiday season.

A report by Oracle Retail showed 20 percent of shoppers plan to order more gifts in case some get delayed. With millennials that number rises to 44 percent.

Retailers have ordered more products early to make sure shelves are ready for holiday shoppers.

S&P Global reports imports to the U.S. are up 20 percent in the last month compared to 2019.

Retailers are also using holiday ad campaigns to encourage shoppers to buy early.