Morning Buzz: May 23, 2025

Steve Wozniak coming to Grand Rapids Tech Week

Tech Week Grand Rapids returns for its fourth year this fall, and you'll want to make plans as regional non-profit The Right Place, Inc. has announced that Steve Wozniak, Silicon Valley icon and co-founder of Apple Inc., will headline the Tech Week's kick-off event on Monday, September 15. This sets the stage for a week of innovation in the greater Grand Rapids region.

Wozniak is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in modern computing, having designed Apple's first products, the Apple I and Apple II, and influenced the popular Macintosh.

Tech Week Grand Rapids is hosted by The Right Place and powered by over 100 community partners. The week features over 70 events focused on areas like artificial intelligence, med-tech, software, mobility, and cybersecurity. For full event details and to purchase tickets for the kick-off event, visit techweekgr.com.

GRPL Summer Reading Challenge

The Grand Rapids Public Library is preparing for it's popular Summer Reading Challenge! This all-ages event has had record participation, bringing the community together over books.

Running from June 2 to August 30, everyone is encouraged to set reading goals, track their progress, and win prizes. It's simple to register, you can do it online or at any GRPL location, then choose your challenge.

You can do a 30-day challenge or a book count challenge, then there are bonus challenges as well. Prizes include free books, gift cards, a cooler, camping chairs, and more.

Want to learn more and register? Head to grpl.org.

MADL documentary screening

The Muskegon Area District Library is hosting a special free screening of the documentary "Free For All: The Public Library", a film that explores the evolution of public libraries, highlighting them as valued, yet endangered institutions crucial to democracy.

Director Daown Logsdon's film journeys across the United States, discovering historic and modern figures who shaped the library's integral role. It chronicles the battles over access, content, and decision-making within these public commons.

The event will feature the free screening of "Free For All: The Public Library" followed by a community discussion. It is presented by Indie Lens Pop-Up and the Muskegon Area District Library. The screening is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28 at 6 P.M.

Operation WARM

Hundreds of students at West Godwin Elementary have some new kicks for summer thanks to a special partnership. Thomas' (the English muffins!) worked with Operation WARM to distribute 400 pairs of shoes as part of a nationwide initiative that brings essential footwear and coats to kids. Shoes are obviously a crucial need, because those kids wear them out and outgrow them quickly.

This is the fifth year Thomas' has parnered with the non-profit, providing more than 25,000 coats and nearly 12,000 pairs of shoes to kids who need them.

Mackinac Island voted "Best Summer Travel Destination" by USA Today readers

If we keep winning, it might be called a destination dynasty! Mackinac Island Tourism is thrilled to announce that Mackinac Island has again been voted the number one "Best Summer Travel Destination" in the USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice 2024 Travel Awards. This is the third consecutive year it has won that title.

This prestigious honor, chosen by travelers nationwide, celebrates the unique and unfortgettable experiences that Mackinac Island offers and reinforces Mackinac Island's standing as a world-class summer getaway. The top three also include Ocean City, New Jersey and Catalina Island, California.

