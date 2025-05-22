Morning Buzz: May 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

The Big Room opens at Silva

Grand Rapids new "dinnertainment" venue, Silva, is hosting a free show Monday night to celebrate the opening of "The Big Room". Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June will perform, bringing her ethereal blend of folk, soul, blues, and Appalachian influences.

The Big Room adds 16,000 square feet of performance space witha standing room capacity of 1500, plus seated configurations for theatrical shows, corporate events, and more. Silva also offers billiards and darts, bocce, and an eclectic menu.

While this is a free event, you do need to register at etix.com.

Record-breaking Tulip Time attendance

Did you attend Tulip Time this year? You weren't alone. The festival in Holland saw a huge spike in guests with a 30% increase over the previous year!

Over 976,000 visitors attended between May 2 to May 11, checking out the vibrant tulip displays, engaging cultural events, and favorable weather.

Over 4.5 million tulips graced the city, and attendees enjoyed Dutch dancing, artisan markets, parades, and live performances, all celebrating Holland's rich Dutch heritage.

The festival's economic impact is estimated to exceed $50 million, significantly benefiting local businesses and the community.

West Michigan teen Jimmy Awards finalist

A Zeeland East senior is heading to the great white way! Triple threat Jason Clyde was named one of two outstanding performers in a leading role at the 13th annual Sutton Foster Awards Showcase held at the Wharton Center.

Named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star, this celebrates outstanding achievement in artistry, vocal, dance, and acting.

Jason will head to New York to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, in June at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. He's also getting $1,000 cash.

Congrats, Jason! Break a leg!

The Grand Adventure at Loutit District Library

The Loutit District Library is inviting you to unleash your inner adventurer this summer by joining The Grand Adventure, a free learning quest that kicks off on Monday, May 26.

This year, your mission is to "Color Our World", so prepare to unlock your creativity and master new skills through artistic challenges and craft programs for every age. You can earn valuable adventure points by diving into books, conquering fun activities, and attending library programs.

Sign up and immediately claim your first treasure: a coupon for a free book at the Cheapstacks used book store! Every 100 points earns you an entry into epic grand prize drawings for rewards like Lego sets, tickets to West Michigan attractions, musical instruments, and gift cards.

You can get started at loutitlibrary.org.

Search for Michigan's largest tree!

It's time to go hunting for Michigan's biggest trees! ReLeaf Michigan's "Big Tree Hunt" is a free, family-friendly contest that encourages us all to get outdoors and appreciate the beautiful trees all around us.

This contest will recognize the largest tree found in every county, the latest tree found by someone 16 and older and 15 and under, the largest white pine - which is Michigan's state tree - and potential new state champions for specific tree species.

You need to have a measuring tool, a phone or camera, and an optional GPS locator.

The deadline for the contest is August 22. To learn more about how to get involved, head to bigtreehunt.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok