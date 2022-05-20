Morning Buzz: May 20

1. The Frauenthal Center has released the schedule for its 2022–23 season.

They have a diverse lineup this year featuring performances from Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown, Tiempo Libre, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, Black Violin, and more!

They also released the list for the fall family movie day series. For their Alley Door Club Music Series, they've got performers like Big Daddy Fox, The Soul Syndicate, and Steeple Hill.

Get the complete lineup here.

2. Attention bacon and beer lovers, the inaugural Michigan Bacon Festival is coming to Lansing on July 30!

Outlier Events is hosting this over-the-top event that involves everything bacon. Expect crazy items like bacon donuts, bacon mac & cheese, bacon beer and much more.

There will also be food trucks, beer & spirits, games, and live music to have a day of fun for all ages!

Sign up to learn more at michiganbaconfestival.com.

3. If you're looking to break a sweat over the weekend, GR Fitness Fest just kicked off on Thursday!

Attendees will have access to over 50 events & workshops hosted by local trainers and facilities here in Grand Rapids. Classes include kickboxing, pilates, run meet-ups, yoga, Zumba, dance, kayaking, and more.

Tickets went down to $10, which will give you access to unlimited classes. Classes are taking place all weekend long, And you can purchase a pass at sweatnet.com/grfitnessfest.

4. Heinz ketchup is going from red to green. The company has announced plans to be the first ketchup brand with a paper bottle.

Heinz is teaming up with packaging company Pulpex to make its iconic bottle renewable and recyclable, using 100-percent sustainably-sourced wood pulp.

The Kraft-Heinz company has set several goals, including making all packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

But it will be a while before you see a Heinz paper ketchup bottle. The company says it's developing a prototype, must then do performance testing, and then additional consumer testing.

5. If you're going to "pop" the questions any time soon, here's a creative option! Snack brand Angie's Boom-Chick-a-Pop released their popcorn cut diamond in a collaboration with jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb.

It's being called the first-ever "popcorn-cut diamond ring." The 11-carat eye-popping stone is cut down to 3.66 carats and polished before being set in a yellow gold bezel and band.

The rings can be custom ordered at stephaniegottlieb.com for prices starting at $50,000.

