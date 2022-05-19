The Frauenthal Center releases 2022–23 schedule

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Frauenthal Center has released the schedule for its 2022–23 season.
“This is unquestionably the most exciting season ever presented by the Frauenthal in our 90+-year history,” says Executive Director Eric Messing. “Showcasing a season of diverse offerings, The Frauenthal Center certainly remains a place to experience it all.”
The season schedule reads as follows:
Oct. 7: Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 22: Tiempo Libre (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 29: Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 17: The Nutcracker (3 p.m.)
Feb. 26, 2023: Black Violin (7:30 p.m.)
March 9, 2023: DETROIT ’67 by Dominique Morisseau (start time TBD)
Family Movie Day Series
(all shows at 3 p.m.)
Sept. 18: Encanto
Oct. 16: Hocus Pocus
Nov. 20: Dune
Dec. 18: White Christmas
Jan. 29, 2023: Beauty and the Beast
Feb. 19, 2023: Onward
March 19, 2023: Black Widow
April 2, 2023: The Wizard of Oz
May 21, 2023: Moana
2023 Alley Door Club Music Series
(doors open at 6 p.m. on third-floor ballroom at Hilt Building)
Jan. 13: Big Daddy Fox
Jan. 27: The Soul Syndicate
Feb. 10: Westside Soul Surfers
Feb. 24: Whiskey Bound Band
March 3: Steeple Hill
March 24: Brena
Art Galleries
(free admission, open 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Reception Gallery on the Hilt Building’s second floor)
August & September: Valentina Gregorieva
October & November: Wayne Pierce
December 2022 & January 2023: Mary Jane Pories
February 2023: Franciscan Artists
March 2023: Muskegon Showcase
April & May 2023: Janine Zomermaad
June & July 2023: Henry Droski
