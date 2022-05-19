The Frauenthal Center releases 2022–23 schedule

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Frauenthal Center has released the schedule for its 2022–23 season.

“This is unquestionably the most exciting season ever presented by the Frauenthal in our 90+-year history,” says Executive Director Eric Messing. “Showcasing a season of diverse offerings, The Frauenthal Center certainly remains a place to experience it all.”

The season schedule reads as follows:

Oct. 7: Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 22: Tiempo Libre (7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 29: Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 17: The Nutcracker (3 p.m.)

Feb. 26, 2023: Black Violin (7:30 p.m.)

March 9, 2023: DETROIT ’67 by Dominique Morisseau (start time TBD)

Family Movie Day Series

(all shows at 3 p.m.)

Sept. 18: Encanto

Oct. 16: Hocus Pocus

Nov. 20: Dune

Dec. 18: White Christmas

Jan. 29, 2023: Beauty and the Beast

Feb. 19, 2023: Onward

March 19, 2023: Black Widow

April 2, 2023: The Wizard of Oz

May 21, 2023: Moana

2023 Alley Door Club Music Series

(doors open at 6 p.m. on third-floor ballroom at Hilt Building)

Jan. 13: Big Daddy Fox

Jan. 27: The Soul Syndicate

Feb. 10: Westside Soul Surfers

Feb. 24: Whiskey Bound Band

March 3: Steeple Hill

March 24: Brena

Art Galleries

(free admission, open 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Reception Gallery on the Hilt Building’s second floor)

August & September: Valentina Gregorieva

October & November: Wayne Pierce

December 2022 & January 2023: Mary Jane Pories

February 2023: Franciscan Artists

March 2023: Muskegon Showcase

April & May 2023: Janine Zomermaad

June & July 2023: Henry Droski

Click here to stay up-to-date on shows and show times.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube