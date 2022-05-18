Morning Buzz: May 18

1. The Holland Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season.

It will be open every Wednesday and Saturday rain or shine, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is at 8th Street Marketplace in Downtown Holland.

Shopping includes fresh fruits and veggies, bread and baked goods, honey, jams, meat, and other gourmet specialty foods.

2. Gun Lake Casino is holding a ground-breaking event in celebration of its expansion on Thursday.

It will take place in the casino parking lot, where they will share their plans for a new hotel and resort at their location in Wayland.

Speakers will be in attendance to show renderings of the future 15-story, 252-room hotel, with a 32,000-square-foot Aquadome.

Gun Lake says the new accommodations will transform their casino into an entertainment destination for the Midwest.

3. The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is holding its first in-person event in two years.

On June 3 and 4, over 100 artists will descend on Bronson Park.

This year includes live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks, and so much more.

Click here for everything you need to plan your visit.

4. The golfer who was trying to play more than 300 holes in 24-hours for charity has reached his goal!

First Tee West Michigan shared a photo on Facebook saying Eric Dougal played 360 holes at Kalamazoo Country Club breaking the record by 60.

Dougal raised more than $12,000 for the non-profit which uses gold to teach life skills to kids.

This was part of the organization's first marathon of the season. The next is in June at Eastern Hills Golf Course in Kalamazoo.

5. Cheez-Its have gone Hip-Hop! The snack food is paired with music streamer Pandora, to release "Cheez-It X Pandora Aged By Audio," the first-ever sonically-aged snack.

The company says the Cheez-Its are aged sonically, by using a Pandora-curated hip-hop music playlist.

A Swiss study claims the tempo and sonic frequency of certain hip-hop songs can make the taste and smell of the snack stronger.

Fans can get their own limited edition box of the crackers on CheezItHQ.com beginning on May 26.