71st annual Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair returns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo will welcome back the second-longest running arts fair in the country on June 3.

This comes after two years of holding the fair virtually.

More than 100 artists from all over the country will take part in this two-day experience.

Vendors will bring many different art forms, including jewelry, photography, sculpture, painting, ceramics, glass, fiber, leather and wood.

This year, visitors can enjoy shopping, live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The event is free to the public and the galleries will also be open for free admission on both Friday and Saturday.

“The KIA is committed to supporting fine artists and craft artists locally and nationally.

“The museum and Kirk Newman Art School help all artists stay connected to the Kalamazoo community and the region.

“The magic of the KIA Arts Fair is that it’s instrumental in helping both artists and the community stay inspired and thrive,” said Belinda Tate, KIA Executive Director.

The Arts Fair runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The beer garden will be open Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To view the fair’s full schedule, click here.

