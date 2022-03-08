Morning Buzz: March 8

1. The days are numbered for a staple in the Grandville community. The Premier Athletic and Tennis Club will be closing at the end of May.

Peak Management, based in Royal Oak, bought the lot the club was on last August, which is also on the same property as Ramblewood Apartments.

They confirmed to Fox 17 the club will be "eliminated." More than 2,000 members call the athletic club home.

Peak Management says they carefully considered many factors before deciding to close the club, and also add they'll be building 102 new apartments in its place.

2. After 65 years on campus, Western Michigan University's John T. Bernhard Center is set to be demolished.

The university is currently building a new student center expected to open this fall. It's a three-story building with restaurants, shops, lounges, and even an on-campus brewpub.

Demolition will begin when the transition into the new building is complete.

3. Big news for Grand Valley State Athletics, men's head basketball coach, Ric Wesley, announced on Monday that he's retiring.

Wesley spent 18 seasons as the Lakers head coach and finished with a 356-to-170 win-loss ratio. That's the second-most win in school history.

In the meantime, assistant coach Taylor Johnson was named interim head coach as the University Athletic Department starts a national search for the next leader of the men's program.

4. After having to cancel a date in Kalamazoo last weekend, comedian Pattson Oswalt has made good to West Michigan with a Grand Rapids stop in Spring.

He'll be at the GLC Live, formerly 20 Monroe Live, on May 21.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, and fans can get tickets before they go public by using the code word "PATTON" on his website pattsonoswalt.com starting today.

Pre-order tickets with the code word at Ticketmaster.

5. This one goes out to all the ladies! Tuesday is International Women's Day!

It's a call to action to continue fighting for women's equality.

To take a close look at what still has to be done to create a world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive, it's also a chance to recognize how far women have come socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

This day has been marked for more than 100 years, starting in 1911. Now it's celebrated around the world.