Morning Buzz: March 27, 2025

New Be Cafe Opens at Koetsier's Greenhouse

A new community gathering spot is blooming in Cascade Township! Be Cafe, renowned for its mission of providing meaningful employment to individuals with intellectual disabilities, is launching an express location within Koetsier's Greenhouse starting on April 1st. This unique partnership will offer patrons the chance to savor delicious, expertly crafted coffee, refreshing iced beverages, and convenient grab-and-go food options while they browse the greenhouse's beautiful selection. Importantly, employees will also have the rewarding opportunity to engage in greenhouse-related tasks, fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment. Be Cafe extends its warm welcome across multiple locations, with established cafes in Ada, Lowell, East Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, and Hudsonville.

Grand Rapids Public Library Book Sale Returns

Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Grand Rapids Public Library is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated book sale on April 26th and 27th. This annual event offers an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a treasure trove of new and gently used books, music, and movies at remarkably discounted prices. Saturday's offerings include books at an extraordinary 50 cents each, while Sunday presents the chance to fill a provided paper bag for a mere $5. All proceeds from this event directly support vital library services and contribute to the ongoing success of community events hosted by the library. For details, please visit grpl.org or contact the library at 616.988.5400.

Ludington Arts Center Seeks Summer Camp Artists

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is extending an invitation to share your creative gifts and expertise with young minds during their engaging summer camps. These 3-day camps, designed for children aged 5-11, will take place in June and August, running from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Each week will feature a unique and exciting project, theme, or medium, making this an ideal opportunity for artists, college students, and educators alike. The camps will run Tuesday through Thursday, and overnight accommodations are available for those traveling from afar. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications by April 15th. For the full Request for Proposal and application details, please visit ludingtonartscenter.org.

Michigan Gas Utilities Seeks AmbassaDog

Michigan Gas Utilities is once again on the hunt for a special canine companion to become their next AmbassaDog. This unique role entails serving as the face of their important safety campaign, which aims to remind residents to call 811 at least three business days before undertaking any digging projects on their property. MGU customers are invited to submit a couple of photos of their dogs engaged in digging activities or posing near their favorite digging locations by the deadline of April 7th. From the submissions received, a select group of finalists will be chosen and presented for a public vote. Last year's beloved AmbassaDog was Raven Ruckus, a charming 1-year-old Wheaten Terrier mix. To obtain further information or to submit an entry, please visit michigangasutilities.com.

Dance Your Way to 10K with Planet Fitness

Think you've got great dance moves? Here's your chance to showcase your talent and potentially dance your way to a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Planet Fitness. The gym is inviting aspiring dancers to submit a captivating 60-second video by Sunday, with a select group of finalists being chosen to participate in an exciting on-site competition at Planet Fitness Novi in April. A panel of esteemed judges will ultimately decide the winner, who will also receive Planet Fitness merchandise and a complimentary one-year Black Card membership. Please note that participants must reside within the state of Michigan.

