Morning Buzz: March 24, 2025

Grand Rapids Earns Major Accessibility Honor

Grand Rapids has achieved the prestigious "Destination Verified" status from Wheel the World, a significant recognition of its dedication to universal accessibility. This online platform and travel agency, specializing in enhancing global travel experiences for individuals with mobility, auditory, visual, and sensory needs, has acknowledged thecity's extensive efforts. This achievement stems from an eight-year collaborative partnership with Disability Advocates of Kent County, showcasing the city's long-term commitment. Residents and visitors can explore detailed information about accessible venues, hotels, and attractions that contributed to this verification on the Wheel the World website.

USPS Mega Hiring Blitz Across Michigan

The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a major hiring push across Michigan! If you're seeking stable employment, the USPS is hosting job fairs on Thursday, March 27th, to fill immediate openings. Available positions include city carrier assistants, rural carrier assistants, motor vehicle operators, maintenance, and automotive technicians. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with USPS personnel, who will provide in-depth information about each role and address any inquiries. Grand Rapids locations, including the main post office, Kentwood, Eastown, and both Northeast and Northwest stations, will host job fairs. For more information about USPS careers, you can visit the official USPS website.

Kalamazoo Small Business Grant Opportunity Extended!

Kalamazoo small businesses now have an expanded opportunity to secure up to $25,000 through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Match on Main grant program. This reimbursement grant supports businesses that contribute to a vibrant downtown atmosphere. Eligible businesses must be for-profit, employ 25 or fewer individuals, and provide face-to-face sales or services within a downtown or neighborhood commercial district. Businesses must submit their applications to the city, which will then forward them to the MEDC. The pre-application deadline is Friday at 5:00 PM. For detailed information and application guidelines, visit this website.

Petco's National Trade-In Event Promotes Sustainability

Don't toss those old pet leashes away! Petco is launching its first-ever national trade-in and recycling event for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses, running until March 29th, in partnership with TerraCycle. This initiative promotes sustainability ahead of Global Recycling Day, encouraging pet owners to responsibly recycle old pet accessories. Customers can bring their used dog gear to any Petco location nationwide and receive a generous 40% discount on a new, full-priced item. The collected items will be recycled into new materials, such as plastic lumber and pet bedding, reducing waste and supporting eco-friendly practices.

Battle Creek's Hilarious Snowplow Names Revealed

Despite our hopes for the end of snowplow season, Battle Creek is fully prepared for whatever is left this year and for upcoming chilly weather with its creatively named fleet of snowplows. After soliciting community input, the city has unveiled the ten winning names: Him-A-Layin Salt, Blizzard of Oz, Sir Plows-A-Lot, Fast and Flurrious, Austin Plowers, Just Scraping By, No-Mo-Sno, Blade Runner, Snobi-Won Plownobi, and Feeling Salty Today.

