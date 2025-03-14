Morning Buzz: March 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan Blooms Bright in National Flower Festival Rankings

Two Michigan flower festivals have landed on USA Today's 10 Best list. Holland's Tulip Time ranked fifth, celebrating six million blooms and Dutch heritage from May 2-11. You can find more information about Tulip Time at their website. Mackinac Island's Lilac Festival placed third.

Celebrate National Quilting Month

Libraries across West Michigan are celebrating National Quilting Month. The Loutit District Library is showcasing quilts from the Lighthouse Quilt Guild, offering brochures and prizes. Residents can also participate in the 2025 Quilt Hop with multiple library locations.

McDonald's Owner Recognized for Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser

A West Michigan McDonald's owner, Drew Rodewald, is being recognized for raising nearly $27,000 for the Ronald McDonald Hospitality House through the "Round Up" program. The Greenville location raised the most in West Michigan due to employee suggestions. To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan, visit their site here: Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan.

Hudsonville Offers Placemaking Project Grant Hudsonville is offering a $5,000 grant for projects that enhance public spaces. Businesses and individuals can apply to add art or unique features. Applications are due May 15. For detailed information about the grant, visit the Hudsonville Chamber of Commerce website (then Search the placemaking fund on that web page).

West Michigan Radiothon Supports Kids' Food Basket

I HeartMedia stations across West Michigan are hosting a radiothon to support Kids' Food Basket. The event aims to raise funds and volunteers for the organization, which provides meals and education to children in need.

