Morning Buzz: March 14

1. Food and math lovers rejoice! Get a slice of pizza or pie, and try to see how many digits you remember of Pi for National Pi Day.

On March 14 (3/14), many pizza shops, restaurants, and grocery stores are selling pizzas for $3.14 or giving customers $3.14 off.

Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and the trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.

The world record for remembering the pi digits is held by a man who recited more than 70,000 numbers in just over 17 hours.

2. After retiring less than six weeks ago, Tom Brady announced on Twitter on Sunday he'll return for his 23rd NFL season.

In the tweet, Brady said that he has some "unfinished business" to take care of in Tampa Bay.

After four seasons at the University of Michigan, Brady has earned plenty of accolades, winning seven Super Bowls and three MVP's.

The 44-year-old is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns.

3. Rescue crews were able to pull a missing chihuahua from an icy pond in South Haven Township on Saturday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services say they responded to reports of a dog in the water behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Responder Matt Day, the one in the yellow jacket in the video, entered the water right as the dog fell through the ice, and brought her safely back to shore.

Sasha, the 12-year-old chihuahua, had been missing for several days.

She was whisked away to the vet's office to make sure she was okay after her chilly adventure.

4. Ford Airport in Kent County has won an international award for providing an excellent guest experience during the pandemic.

The Airport Service Quality Award comes from Airports Council International. Only 46 airports worldwide earned it.

At the start of the pandemic, Ford Airport launched its "Fly Safe, Fly Ford" campaign that included a number of safety measures: frequent cleaning, informational signage, improved H-VAC systems, and free PPE.

Ford's CEO says receiving the award is an honor.

5. Attention ice cream lovers, there's a chance to win a year's supply of ice cream for free.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is hosting a job fair on Saturday at its headquarters on Chicago Drive in Holland. It's looking to hire 25 people.

Attendees will receive a free pint of ice cream after submitting an application. They'll also be entered to win a year's supply of ice cream.

Learn more about the job fair and open positions here.