Win a year's supply of ice cream at Hudsonville job fair!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving ice cream lovers a chance to win a job at the company along with a year’s worth of free ice cream!

We’re told the company is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until noon at their corporate headquarters on Chicago Drive.

The ice cream company tells us it is seeking to hire more than 25 new employees. We’re told job fair attendees will receive a free pint of ice cream after submitting their applications, along with a chance to win a year’s supply of ice cream.

“We’re hosting this in-person hiring event to allow applicants to connect with our incredible team of manufacturing professionals and learn about all the benefits of building their career at Hudsonville,” says Director of Human Resources Scott Johnson, ”all while also being treated to free ice cream and the chance to win big with a golden ticket that entitles your family to free ice cream for a whole year.”

View Hudsonville’s available positions here.

