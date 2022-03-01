Morning Buzz: March 1

1. It's not often a Tuesday is a day to party, but many Christians around the world are celebrating Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday.

It's the last day of parades and feasting before the start of Lent. Participating by attending a local Mardi Gras parade, preparing a feast, and enjoying a French King Cake.

Now that's what they eat in New Orleans, but in West Michigan, they have a lot of Polish people so there are lots of Paczkis being sold and eaten.

2. A local brewery is working to support black businesses.

The Black is Beautiful beer was first brewed at Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio. Since then, breweries around the country have come up with their own versions, which include an American Stout at Saugatuck Brewing.

Proceeds from it will help support diversity in brewing and brewery ownership.

The stout will be supplied to Walmart stores through the end of April.

3. Tacos and Tequila Fest is coming back to LMCU Ballpark on May 7.

This year will feature tequila selections from around the world and Michigan-made Mexican cuisine, as well as live music.

Celebrate all things taco or tequila by visiting this website.

4. Country mega-duo Brooks and Dunn will be at Van Andel Arena on May 6.

Some cities on the tour will see the pair for the first time in decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

You can find your seats at vanandelarena.com.

5. According to a survey completed by Time2Play, Sparty from Michigan State is the number two favorite mascot of basketball fans in the country.

The online blog asked nearly 1,500 NCAA basketball fans which basketball mascot was their favorite.

Sparty was also the top-rated mascot in the Big 10 Conference.

So who beat Sparty for the number one spot? The Oregon Duck.

The least favorite? The Blue Blob from Xavier College.