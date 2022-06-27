Morning Buzz: June 27

1. Roughly three-million people across the U.S. live with Crohn's and ulcerative colitis. This past weekend in Grand Rapids an event was held to take steps towards a cure. Saturday's event raised 100-thousand dollars which will be given to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation for research in finding a cure for IBD illnesses. There are more events scheduled for the Fall. You can donate and learn more about the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at their website.

2. Changes could soon be coming to downtown Holland. Hope College is looking to expand its footprint. They're looking to change up three different buildings and add lots of green space. The largest building will be for academics, with classrooms and event space.

The remaining two buildings show a style of mixed-use and residential halls. The college is early in its designs. Right now, the college still plans to have a focus on the property it has between 8th and 9th streets and west of Columbi Avenue. The college plans to meet with the city again in August to talk about moving forward.

3. Michigan State Spartans football season will be here before you know it and voting for the new student section t-shirt has already begun. There are two options for a student section t-shirt designed by Nike. They are encouraging people to vote for the shirt they think is the best, and the winning design will be announced in July. You can place your vote at msuspartans.com. MSU's football season starts Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan at 7 p.m.

4. Do you love the smell of freshly-cooked bacon? How about the chance to "wear" it?There's a new bacon-scented perfume now available - called "Wright No. 100." The fragrance release is timed to celebrate Tyson-owned Wright brand's 100th anniversary. The company describes the gender-neutral perfume as a mix of "enticing scents," including applewood, smoky bacon and a "secret ingredient." There are also hints of sandalwood and maple syrup mixed-in. The fragrance sells online for $19 dollars and 22 cents.

