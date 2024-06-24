Morning Buzz: June 24

1. It's Pride Month and more than just festivals, this is a time to discuss the struggles, barriers, and issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

Everyone is invited to a special event tonight in Marshall called "Embrace LGBTQ+ Voices Unveiled" at the Marshall United Methodist Church - in partnership with Marshall Pride. This is meant to honor the community's joys and accomplishments while paying attention to ongoing issues.

There will be several panelists and the opportunity to submit questions. The discussion begins at 7 p.m.

2. A big find up north! A team of archaeologists working at the historic Colonial Michilimackinac has unearthed a remarkable treasure from the 18th century: a brass trade ring!

Dating back to 1781, this ring, sometimes called a "Jesuit ring," provides a fascinating glimpse into the bustling trade activities of the era. Dr. Lynn Evans, curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks, confirms that by the 18th century, these rings were strictly secular trade goods.

This exciting find is just the latest in a series of remarkable discoveries at house e of the southeast rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac, a site that has been yielding historical artifacts since 1959.

This ongoing archaeological program, one of the longest-running in North America, continues to unveil the secrets of this historic fur trading village.

3. Find the beloved storybook character Waldo in Rockford. Epilogue Books is one of hundreds of independent bookstores nationwide participating in the 12th Find Waldo local event.

The scavenger hunt will take families to area businesses in search of the bespectacled guy. To get started, pick up the special card at the bookstore. Families that collect more than 20 stamps will be entered into a grand prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes.

This contest runs through July, and there's a celebration party at Epilogue Books on August 10. If you would like to find more participating stores across West Michigan and beyond, head to indiebound.org.

4. Electrifying Chicago blues masters Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials will headline the Kalamazoo Blues Fest on Saturday, July 27.

The big sound of Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials is the band's most recent Alligator Records release.

They've also just been inducted into the Blues Foundation's "Blues Hall Of Fame" plus they're a two-time winner of the coveted Blues Music Award for Band of the Year.

The festival will be at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place and run from noon to midnight. Tickets can be purchased at kvba.org.

5. He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry is coming to Broadway Grand Rapids in “MJ”.

The show is a multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

It will be at Devos Performance Hall from July 9-14. There are still tickets available the best availability is for the Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday evening performances.

Grab yours today at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

6. Transportation shouldn't be a barrier to success! That's why Fox 17 is partnering with The Rapid and The Village 99 for a new initiative called A Rapid Path Forward. This is for all business owners, managers, and non-profits that employ teens.

We are offering free, unlimited monthly bus passes to those teenage workers ages 15-19 to help them get to and from their summer jobs.

The registration process is simple, employers can register online and get those passes for any young people on their team who need it.

We have the info posted on our website. But act fast! The deadline to sign up is June 26 and supplies are limited.