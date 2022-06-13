Morning Buzz: June 13

1. You may have seen it on social media, in other cities across the U.S. - Van Gogh's most famous pieces on display. The 30,000-square-foot Beyond Van Gogh exhibit is heading to DeVos Place.

The special event features more than 300 of the painter's works in multimedia formats, including Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Cafe Terrace at Night.

The immersive experience stimulates the senses with a musical score paired with Van Gogh's dreams and thoughts weaved into an overarching narrative. The event is expected to run from June 14 through July 9.

2. Bargain hunters get ready to find the lowest prices in the area. B2 Bargain Bins are getting ready to open another location in Holland.

They're hosting their grand opening Tuesday at 10 a.m. the new store is located at 710 Chicago Drive, next to Englesman Greenhouse the first 500 people in line will receive a $5 voucher to the B2 Outlet Stores! If you go, note that currently they'll only be accepting credit cards for purchases.

Learn more by visiting the B2 Bargain Bins Holland Facebook page.

3. This morning diners in Muskegon have made their votes for some of their favorite spots in the city.

It's part of the "Taste Plate Awards" with the 16th annual Taste of Muskegon that happened over the weekend. See a complete list of winners here.

More than 30 restaurants and food trucks competed for the honors. Next year's event is already set for June 9 and 10.

4. House of Flavors is expanding, adding a new location in Zeeland.

According to the official House of Flavors Facebook page, their new storefront will be called The Parlor, and it will be located at 405 Centerstone Court.

House of Flavors is known for its dozens of homemade ice cream flavors and dessert creations.

They're expected to open later this month.

5. Pardon me, do you have any grey poupon ice cream? That's right, the famed Dijon mustard brand is now available for a summer treat.

New York-based Van Leeuwen ice cream's newest collaboration is with the french brand. The Grey Poupon salted with pretzels is one of five flavors included in their summer-inspired launch.

The other four are summer peach crisp, honey cornbread with strawberry jam, espresso for di latte chip, and campfire s'mores. Previous ice cream flavors include popeye-themed spinach and a Kraft macaroni and cheese.

You can get the Grey Poupon flavor at Walmart for a limited time.