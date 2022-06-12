Taste of Muskegon announces 'Taste Plate Award' winners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced the winners of its Taste Plate Award. The competition included more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.
“Muskegon was ready for a party,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “We saw record-setting crowds both nights. Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally-owned favorites.”
A list of the 2022 Taste Plate Award winners can be found below:
People’s Choice
- Bone Ends
- Tiki Boiz
Best Taste
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania
- Bone Ends: Birria Ramen
Best New Bite
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple
- Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ
Best Dessert
- Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait
- The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho
Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese
- Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries
- Bone Ends: Irish Slider
Best Lite Bite
- Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Beard
- Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl
Best Booth
- Unruly Kitchen
- Rad Dads’ Taco & Tequila
Sustainability
- Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.
Taste of Muskegon is scheduled to return in 2023 on June 9-10. More information about the event can be found on their website.