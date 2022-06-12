Watch
Taste of Muskegon announces 'Taste Plate Award' winners

Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 12, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced the winners of its Taste Plate Award. The competition included more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.

“Muskegon was ready for a party,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “We saw record-setting crowds both nights. Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally-owned favorites.”

A list of the 2022 Taste Plate Award winners can be found below:

People’s Choice

  • Bone Ends
  • Tiki Boiz

Best Taste

  • Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania
  • Bone Ends: Birria Ramen

Best New Bite

  • Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple
  • Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ

Best Dessert

  • Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait
  • The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho

Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese

  • Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries
  • Bone Ends: Irish Slider

Best Lite Bite

  • Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Beard
  • Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl

Best Booth

  • Unruly Kitchen
  • Rad Dads’ Taco & Tequila

Sustainability

  • Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.

Taste of Muskegon is scheduled to return in 2023 on June 9-10. More information about the event can be found on their website.

