Taste of Muskegon announces 'Taste Plate Award' winners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced the winners of its Taste Plate Award. The competition included more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.

“Muskegon was ready for a party,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “We saw record-setting crowds both nights. Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally-owned favorites.”

A list of the 2022 Taste Plate Award winners can be found below:

People’s Choice



Bone Ends

Tiki Boiz

Best Taste



Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania

Bone Ends: Birria Ramen

Best New Bite



Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple

Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ

Best Dessert



Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait

The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho

Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese



Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries

Bone Ends: Irish Slider

Best Lite Bite



Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Beard

Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl

Best Booth



Unruly Kitchen

Rad Dads’ Taco & Tequila

Sustainability



Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.

Taste of Muskegon is scheduled to return in 2023 on June 9-10. More information about the event can be found on their website.

