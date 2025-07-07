Morning Buzz: July 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fraternal Order of Eagles international convention

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is partnering with Streams GR to combat food insecurity during it's annual international convention in Grand Rapids.

From July 5 through 9, convention attendees and community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable items like pasta, cereal, rice, and and crackers in the designated area at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel or through the Amazon wishlist.

Monetary gifts are also encouraged. The Streams Food Center serves nearly 600 families every month in Kent County's most underserved neighborhoods.

Rad Fest auditions open

Rad Fest allows people to experience the movement, artistry, and community of dance. Now, they're looking for artists to join their 2026 lineup.

Rad Fest invites movement makers and performing artists to submit work in the following categories: short works, alternative space, young artists, screendance, and durational performance.

Dancers can submit their performances now through September 1. More information on dance requirements can be found here.

Education in the Wild at Idlewild

Education in the Wild is coming to Lake County this weekend. This free event in Idlewild is designed to engage young people ages five through nineteen for an outdoor recreation and college fair.

There will be swimming, beach activities, fishing, DJ, and educational opportunities from major Michigan colleges.

It's happening at Idlewild Beach from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. This is sponsored by the McClure Rabb Idlewild Foundation, a non-profit focused on growth, education, and fun for the youth in the area.

St. Joseph trolley

From the boutiques to the beach, there's a fun way to hit the sand or the shops in St. Joseph as the new Free Shop and Shore Trolley Connection has begun.

From now through Labor Day, folkls can take a ride on this free trolley. It will typically operate Thursday through Monday from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M., making four convenient stops at major attractions, shopping, dining, and more.

The trolley is ADA accessible, air-conditioned, and has a capacity for up to 26 passengers that can hop on and off at any of the four locations.

For more information about the trolley including stop locations and the full schedule, visit swmichigan.org/trolley.

Fans of Valley Field video premiere party

They came, they sang, and now it's time to celebrate. Fans of Valley Field recently rallied the community to help them produce a fun music video of Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days". The volunteer-run non-profit is working on the renovation and activation of Sullivan Field, the vintage ballpark on the west side of Grand Rapids built in 1937.

The organization is hosting a premiere party of the video at the Big Room at Silva tomorrow. It's free to attend. Doors open at 6:30 P.M., the premiere of the video is at 7:30 P.M. Everyone is welcome.

