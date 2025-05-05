Fans of Valley Field seek volunteers to participate in a fan video project at Sullivan Field

Valley Field, also known as Sullivan Field, has slowly been undergoing renovations over the past several years thanks to community support. As a part of this, Fans of Valley Field are hosting a community event to celebrate the revitalization of the ballpark, while having a little bit of fun in the process.

Fans of Valley Field are looking for community members to participate in a huge video project, similar to another video project featuring Belgian musicians and fans performing "Waitin' On A Sunny Day" by Bruce Springsteen. For Sullivan Field, the song of choice will be "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen. This project commemorates restoring the ballpark, celebrating its glory days, and the love of baseball.

Registration is open to community members who can sing, play an instrument, or even mime.

Co-Founder and Vice President of Fans of Valley Field, Paul Soltysiak, and Owner of Green Frog Photo, Seth Thompson, stopped by the Morning Mix to discuss the project.

For more information and to register, visit zeffy.com.

