Morning Buzz: July 11, 2025

Catherine's Health Center opening clinic at Mel Trotter

A partnership is expanding to provide more medical care to those experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids. Catherine's Health Center is opening a full-time clinic at Mel Trotter Ministries with comprehensive, primary care.

The center will have walk-in availability, immunizations, substance abuse disorder treatment, well-child visits, screenings, and more. There will also be dental care, mental health care, and case management support.

The office will be on the first floor of the Mel Trotter shelter on Commerce and is expected to open to patients in October. Catherine's also plans to expand services to the greater Heartside neighborhood by 2026.

Meijer wellness event

Love getting free samples at the grocery store? It isn't always food. Meijer is hosting a special one-day, in-store wellness event this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Customers can explore top wellness brands, receive complimentary wellness boxes while supplies last, and take advantage of free blood glucose screenings.

Those wellness boxes include samples from brands like Neutrogena, Cerave, and Emergen-C. There are numerous participating West Michigan locations in Grand Rapids, Jenison, Muskegon, and Rockford.

A full list of stores is available at meijer.com.

Gerald R. Ford wreath laying ceremony

In honor of President Gerald R. Ford's 112th birthday, members of the Ford family and the President Gerald R. Ford Historical Legacy Trust will host a wreath laying ceremony on Monday. This is a combination of two traditions - one is observing each deceased president's birthday, and the other is a personal tribute established by Betty Ford in 2007.

THere will be the traditional wreath presentation on behalf of President Trump, special tributes, :38 seconds of silence to honor the 38th president, and the sounding of echo taps.

This is all happening 9 A.M., Monday, July 14 at President Ford's tomb at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Big Lake Humane Society needs fosters!

Attention, animal lovers! Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon is temporarily closing from July 16 to July 23 for essential repairs to ensure the health and safety of its animals.

The shelter is urgently seeing loving homes to adopt or foster animals during this period. All adoptions are 50% off until July 15. For fostering, canine "summer campers" come with all necessary supplies.

If you're unable to adopt or foster, donations are being accepted to cover the $13,000 repair cost via their website, biglakehumane.org.

Ice Cream in the Zoo

I scream, you scream, Ice Cream in the Zoo returns to the Kalamazoo Mall on Saturday!

This is a good, old-fashioned ice cream social where everyone can satisfy their sweet tooth with a build-your-own sundae bar.

Music, games, and fun activities will be available. This is all about bringing people together to celebrate summer in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo.

Admission is $6 per person payable by cash or Venmo. The event is from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

