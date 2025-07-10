Morning Buzz: July 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Sidewalk Socials return to downtown GR

Downtown Grand Rapids is the place to be on Saturdays in July. Sidewalk Socials will bring businesses together for special deals, prizes, games, deals, and goldfish!

The Grand Rapids Summer Stamp Rally is in full swing. You can pick up a card, visit all of the participating businesses, and get your custom stamp. Collect them all and look for the special golden fish stamp to be entered for a grand prize drawing.

Over a dozen businesses are participating. The event is every Saturday in July from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. in the Hotel Business District.

Grand Rapids Griffins 30th anniversary celebrations

The Grand Rapids Griffins are gearing up for a milestone season! The hockey team unveiled its 30th anniversary logo earlier this week for the upcoming 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

The special 30th anniversary logo will be featured at center ice in Van Andel Arena all season and as a patch on all home and away jerseys. Fans can also look forward to anniversary merchandise available later this summer at the Griffins' team store.

A celebration is also planned for September 21 when the Detroit Red Wings return to Grand Rapids for the Red & White game, marking their first visit since 2011.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season will be available later this summer, while season tickets and group outings are available now.

AllArtWorks art show

A special art show tonight will increase access to the arts and create more opportunities for artists. Chris Protas put his own painting career to the side to become the Artists Relations Manager at AllArtWorks in Grand Rapids.

He works with others to help them grow and develop and curates hundreds of shows. Tonight, he gets to put his own work on display: new works alongside a decade of other pieces.

All of the proceeds of the sales will be donated to the AllArtWorks Foundation, a non-profit with the mission to bring art to everyone.

The free show is from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the All Art Works studio on Cesar E. Chavez. For more information, head to allartworks.com.

Chalk The Walk at Windmill Island Gardens

Bring the kids to this one! Chalk The Walk is back for its third year at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland this Saturday, July 12 from 9:30 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Artists of all ages are invited to decorate the park's walkways with their chalk masterpieces, and you can enjoy free frozen treats while you create! Professional artist Hallie LeBlanc of Abundance Mobile Art Studio will be there live, creating six large, vibrant chalk pieces throughout the day.

Bring your own chalk or purchase some for just $1 while supplies last. And to beat the summer heat, the Holland police department's Polar Patrol will be handing out free ice cream from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Regular admission rates apply: $13 for adults and $6 for ages 3 to 15. For more details, visit windmillisland.com.

Inaugural Lookout Cookout in Belknap

The first ever Lookout Cookout is coming to the Belknap neighborhood on Saturday!

This free, family-friendly celebration will bring neighbors together through food, music, and fun. There will be a DJ, free food for the first 200 attendees from the Garage Bar, arts and crafts, a clay workshop, a native plant giveaway, community resource booths, and more.

Bring your chairs and blankets and relax while taking in the best views of Grand Rapids. It's all at Lookout Park from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok