Morning Buzz: January 6

1. Two lotto players are waking up hundreds of millions of dollars richer this morning after hitting big in the Powerball.

Ticket holders in California and Wisconsin will split the Powerball's grand prize after both matching all six numbers and the winning Powerball.

Each person is expected to take home $316.3 million before taxes.

The report also says 3 million tickets won money from Wednesday's drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

The drawing was the seventh-largest Jackpot in Powerball history.

2. Keep an eye on that loose change! The U.S. Mint is releasing five quarters honoring women this year.

The women who will be featured on the coins are Maya Angelou, Ally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.

The new quarters are part of a four-year series that celebrates the contributions women have made to the country.

Several women's groups worked with the U.S. Mint to narrow down who should be featured on the coins.

3. Say hello to the two newest dog breeds: the Mudi and Russian Toy.

The Mudi is an adorable herding dog with its origins dating back to Hungary. Experts say this medium-sized pop is perfect for energetic, and playful families with room for their new members to run.

Next is the Russian Toy. These little pooches are described as fragile but athletic and loyal. They're not recommended for families with small children or big dogs.

4. Pepsi brings back its Crystal Pepsi to celebrate its 30th anniversary, along with a contest for fans on Twitter.

The lucky winner will get free bottles of the popular drink that first hit the shelves in 1992.

Contestants need to post a throwback photo of themselves from the '90s and use #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to win.

The product was last seen on shelves in 2017.

5. Today is a sweet day indeed because it's National Shortbread Day.

Shortbread is a Scottish treat made with white sugar, butter, and flour.

There are many modern variations, which can include salt, ground rice, cornflour, and frosting.

It's called shortbread because of its "short" or crumbly texture.