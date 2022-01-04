Morning Buzz: January 4

1. More help is on the way for some young Americans. The FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID booster shot for people 12-15 years old.

The agency also reduced the amount of time everyone should wait between receiving a second vaccine dose and booster from six months to five.

Kids who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine doses may get the Pfizer booster.

Health experts consider booster shots vital in fighting COVID as the omicron variant surges across the nation.

2. If you didn't win Monday night's Powerball Jackpot, you're in luck because no one else did either.

The Jackpot will roll over once again and grow to at least $575 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.

If you win, you have the choice of annual payments over 29 years or taking the lump sum.

If you take the lump-sum payment, you'll get $409 million.

3. Little Caesar's $5 pizza is going to cost a bit more dough. The third-largest pizza chain is the U.S. is raising its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza will now cost $5.55, an 11 percent increase.

The restaurant says the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever. The new version will be topped with 33 percent more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change, and it's the deal's first price increase in nearly 25 years.

4. Along with whatever else you're leaving behind in the old year, Lake Superior State University is suggesting everyone ditches these phrases from their "Banished Word List."

Topping the list was "Wait, what?"

The second slot went to "No worries."

Rounding out the top three was "At the end of the day."

The top 10 were picked from more than 1,200 submissions of overused, misused, and generally groan-inducing words or phrases.

5. The snowstorm pounding parts of the east coast on Monday was not an issue for the pandas who live at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

They made their way through the fresh snowfall without missing a beat! Not everyone could say the same.

The storm dumped heavy snow on the Washington Metropolitan area, closing government offices and schools, and even grounding the president's helicopter.