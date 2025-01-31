Morning Buzz: January 31, 2025

Scholarship Boost for Local Seniors

Area high school seniors have a new opportunity for financial aid. Honor Credit Union is offering $30,000 in scholarships, providing $2,500 each to 12 community-driven students. The funds can be used for tuition at either a college or trade school. Applicants must be primary account holders at Honor Credit Union and submit an online application with a short essay detailing their academic achievements and community involvement. The deadline is March 14. Apply online at honorcu.com/scholarship.

Donate Unused Cancer Meds

A statewide cancer medication donation event is taking place February 3-7, 2025. The YESRx Network is collecting eligible, unopened oral cancer medications at participating cancer clinics and hospitals across Michigan, including locations in Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon. Since June 2023, YESRx has been reclaiming unused cancer medication and providing it to patients in Michigan for free, saving patients over $10.3 million. Visit www.yesrx.org to find a donation location near you.

Grand Haven Restaurant Honors History

Grand Haven welcomes a new restaurant, 1873, located within the historic Kirby House at 2 Washington. Offering a modern and dynamic dining experience, 1873 is perfect for casual dinners, special occasions, or drinks with friends. The curated menu features steaks, chops, seafood, and locally sourced ingredients, along with craft beer, cocktails, and an impressive wine list. Kirby 1873 is open now. Visit kirby1873.com for menus and reservations.

Vote Grand Rapids Best Beer City!

Grand Rapids needs your vote to retain its title as Best Beer City in the US! Vote daily at 10best.com until February 24. Grand Rapids boasts over 80 breweries, including world-renowned Founders Brewing Co. and Belgian-inspired Brewery Vivant, plus exciting beer festivals and events year-round. Grand Rapids is currently ranked first out of 20 but needs your vote to keep that top spot.

Tim Hortons Donut Supports Special Olympics

Enjoy a Tim Hortons donut for a great cause! From now through Sunday, February 2, 100% of the proceeds from the Tim's Special Olympics Donut will go to Special Olympics Michigan. The money supports training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state. The donut, a chocolate cake donut dipped in vanilla icing, topped with rainbow sprinkles and whipped topping, is a delicious way to support this worthy organization.