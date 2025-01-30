Morning Buzz: January 30, 2025

Portage Snow Party Returns for 13th Year!

Get ready for some winter fun! The Portage Youth Advisory Committee is hosting the 13th Annual Snow Party at Oakland Drive Park this Saturday. Bring your fastest cardboard sled for the 1:00 PM contest, followed by a snowman building competition. Prizes will be awarded for best in show and fastest sled. Enjoy a bonfire and refreshments from noon to 2 PM. All are welcome!

Griffins Spread Cheer at Mary Free Bed

Grand Rapids Griffins players Gabriel Seger and Joe Snively brought smiles to patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital recently. The pros visited with patients, participated in therapy sessions, and even created a mini rink for a sled hockey shootout. The Griffins also left signed photos and lasting memories.

Learn Your City with Zeeland's Citizens Academy

Applications for the Zeeland Citizens Academy are open from February 3-14. This program offers Zeeland residents a chance to learn about their city government, covering everything from administration and finance to public safety and community development. Sessions run on Wednesdays in April and May. Visit cityofzeeland.com for more information and to apply.

Free February at Blandford Nature Center

Explore 264 acres of forests, fields, and wildlife at Blandford Nature Center for free all of February! Thanks to generous donors, admission is free for the entire month. Visit Blandford's rescued wildlife "ambassadors" and farm animals while you're there. The trails are open daily from dawn to dusk, and the visitor center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Learn more at blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Soup's On for All Raises Over $100,000 for Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities will be able to serve tens of thousands of meals thanks to the success of his year's Soup's On for All event. The event raised over $100,000 this year! Volunteers, including the Morning Mix team, served nearly 40 different soups at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids. This will help God's Kitchen continue its work of providing meals to those in need.