Morning Buzz: January 29, 2025

Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Start your day with a sweet treat! This Saturday, February 1st, is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! A great place to commemorate the day is Sweet Temptations in Grand Haven. Enjoy limited-edition creations like maple bacon and cereal milk, waffle and donut sundaes, and hot chocolate floats. The store opens at 8:00 AM and will be serving these special breakfast treats until noon. Don't forget to wear your PJs!

Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K

Lace up your running shoes and join the fun at the Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K! This unique race takes advantage of downtown Holland's heated sidewalks, guaranteeing a snow-free and safe course. Enjoy stunning ice sculptures along the route and grab some awesome race swag, including custom socks and a finisher medal. After the race, stick around for the Holland on Ice Festival, featuring professional ice carvers and the annual meltdown sale at participating downtown shops. Registration is open now at HollandRecreation.com. The race fee is $35.

Allegan County Scholarships Available

Over 60 scholarships are available for students in Allegan County and the surrounding area! The Allegan County Community Foundation is offering scholarships for a variety of fields of study, from merit to need-based. Students can apply for multiple scholarships with just one general application. The deadline is March 10th. For more information, visit alleganfoundation.org/scholarships.

Author Charles Montgomery Visits Kalamazoo

Acclaimed author Charles Montgomery, known for his work on urban design and happiness, is coming to Kalamazoo to discuss how cities can be more livable and sustainable. His talk will take place on Friday, January 31, at 7:30 PM at Civic Theatre. The event is part of the Imagine Kalamazoo 2035 initiative, which aims to create a brighter future for the city. For more information, visit www.kalamazoocity.org/imaginekalamazoo.

Join us at Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

It's time to get freezin' for a reason. Support Special Olympics Michigan by taking an icy plunge! The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge is happening on Saturday, February 8th at LMCU Ballpark. You can register as an individual, join a team, or simply donate to support this incredible cause. All money raised goes towards training and services for over 22,000 athletes with developmental disabilities across Michigan. You can sign up or just support the Morning Mix team here.

