Morning Buzz: January 28, 2025

Michigan Facing Blood Shortage

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, the primary blood provider for over 87 hospitals, is facing a critical blood shortage. Winter weather and illnesses like norovirus are straining supply, and all blood types are needed, especially O-positive and O-negative. Donating takes about an hour, and you must be at least 16 years old, healthy, and have a photo ID. Visit Versiti Donor Centers in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kalamazoo, or St. Joseph. Schedule an appointment online or by calling (866) 642-5663.

Sensory Sundays at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is making strides in inclusivity with its new Sensory Sundays program. On the second Sunday of every month, the museum will offer a tailored experience designed to support visitors with sensory processing needs. The museum will eliminate bright lights and loud noises, and offer a limited number of sensory bags with fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and other resources. There are also extra quiet spaces where guests can relax. Plan your visit at grpm.org.

Black Tie for the Y Gala

Support a great cause and have a fantastic night out at the Muskegon YMCA's Black Tie for the Y Gala! This Saturday, February 1st, the event will be held at the Delta Hotel in downtown Muskegon to support the incredible LIVESTRONG with the YMCA program, which provides cancer survivors with free services. Enjoy silent and live auctions, Muskegon Axe Throwing, a gourmet dinner, and dancing. The event starts at 6:00 PM, black tie is optional, and Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund will be the host.

Schuler Books Winter Book Challenge

Cozy up with a good book and win prizes with the Schuler Books Winter Book Challenge! Similar to their adult summer reading club, you'll read books and complete bookish activities, checking off the boxes on your tracking sheet. Complete all the prompts to be entered to win a $50 gift card or a Schuler tote filled with books. The tracking sheet goes online February 1st at schulerbooks.com.

3rd Coast Author & Book Festival

Calling all bookworms! The 3rd Coast Author & Book Festival is coming to Grand Haven on March 22nd. Spend the day exploring downtown and Centertown, meeting over 150 authors at various venues for meet and greets, book signings, and more. In the evening, attend the exclusive VIP event, mingle with authors, enjoy food and drinks at the charity gala, and participate in a silent auction benefiting Bluebird Cancer Retreats. Find more information at downtowngh.com.