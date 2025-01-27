Morning Buzz: January 27, 2025

Petz Purrfurred Opens in Cedar Springs

Pamper your pooch at Petz Purrfurred, a new doggy day care, boarding, and grooming facility in Cedar Springs! This 8,000-square-foot facility offers indoor and outdoor play areas, comfortable boarding rooms, and a variety of spa packages for your furry friend. Learn more at [invalid URL removed].

El Globo Opens Second Location

A Grand Rapids favorite is expanding! El Globo, known for its delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening a second location on the north side. Located on East Beltline near 3 Mile, the new restaurant officially opens one week from today. Follow El Globo Restaurant on Facebook for updates and be sure to check out their grand opening!

By the Pound Outlet at Salvation Army Thrift Store

Calling all bargain hunters! The Salvation Army Grand Rapids Adult Rehabilitation Center Thrift Store on Division is introducing a new concept: a By the Pound Outlet. Find incredible deals on clothes, linens, and accessories, all sold by the pound. This special section is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting February 1st. The main thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 7p.m. Learn more and find a location near you at satruck.org.

GRPS Expo and Information Fair

Discover the diverse educational opportunities available at Grand Rapids Public Schools! Attend the upcoming Expo and Information Fair on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the University School Building on Fuller. Meet principals, administrators, and staff from various specialty theme schools. Enjoy free dinner, giveaways, fun games, and activities. Learn more at grps.org.

Peanut Butter Drive for Allegan County

Spread the love with peanut butter! The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative is collecting 6,000 jars of peanut butter to help families in need. This nutritious and shelf-stable protein source is a pantry staple. Donate online or find a drop-off location at alleganfoundation.org.