Morning Buzz: January 27

1. Bliss Bakery, known for its gluten-free baked goods, is opening a new location in Holland.

According to their Facebook post, they'll be renovating the location formerly known as Saunders Family Bakery just outside of downtown Holland on River Avenue.

The new location will be Bliss Gluten Free Bakery And Café.

Bliss Bakery Holland plans to open this summer.

2. Want to eat something at your next West Michigan Whitecaps game other than peanuts and crackerjacks? The annual Whitecaps Fan Food Submission is back.

The Whitecaps want your ideas on what new food item you'd like to have at LMCU Ballpark. The winning submission will win a Whitecaps fan pack including a $100 gift card, 10 ticket vouchers for the 2023 season, and Whitecaps merch.

Last year's winner was the Greek Gyro Nachos, a dish featuring fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, and tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce.

Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, February 8 via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.

3. An annual event is back showing off some very beloved flowers.

The Grand Valley Orchid Society's Orchid Show will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park this weekend. Enjoy a stunning variety of beautiful, unusual, colorful orchids exhibited by enthusiasts from across the state.

Also, you can visit vendors to find an orchid that's easy to grow at home. The event is included with general admission.

Learn more at meijergardens.org.

4. Santa Claus Girls are celebrating after a successful, generous Christmas season.

They serviced over 12,000 kids with over 300 volunteer drivers and another 300 wrappers and baggers for the season.

They're also excited that delivery day went smoothly at their new facility in the Delta-Plex.

They're still collecting donations for their cause. You can find out where to donate to them on our website.

5. Lerner and Loewe's "My Fair Lady" is coming to the DeVos Performance Hall, and tickets are now on sale.

The story takes place in the early 1900s following Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from Professor Henry Higgins, a phonetician, so she may pass as a lady.

The show will be in town April 11-16.

Tickets are available online at broadwaygrandrapids.com or at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office.