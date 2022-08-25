Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!

The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure.

“This space will allow us to serve so many more in the community and return to our traditional home delivery for gift distribution,” President Tina Hudson tells FOX 17.

We’re told the charity organization used to rely on donated spaces, or otherwise reduce operations if a space could not be secured.

SCG says they are holding a fundraiser to keep leasing the space well into the future, adding they look forward to bringing joy to more kids as the 2022 holiday season approaches.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube