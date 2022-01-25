Morning Buzz: January 25

1. The Holland City Council is getting a closer look at a plan that could bring 1,000 jobs to the city by 2025.

LG Energy Solution wants to expand and secure a Renaissance Zone, which means lower taxes for 20 years.

If given the green light, the company would build another million square feet onto its existing building off of 146th Avenue.

The focus would be an expansion of its lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

The project would also bring a new electrical substation near the LG expansion, and a state incentive of $10 million specifically to support affordable housing in the Holland area.

2. Artemis the Bobcat is still on the loose according to Blandford Nature Center.

Artemis escaped her enclosure in late December of 2021. The center has set up live traps and says Artemis hasn't gone into one yet but should be around the Blandford area.

They also caught her on trail cams, and it looks like she's in good shape.

3. Kid Rock is returning home to Michigan for three concerts on his just announced 2022 tour.

The rockers from Metro Detroit will be in Grand Rapids and Clarkston for three shows.

His Bad Reputation Tour will be at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, April 16. Grand Funk Railroad will open for him along with Trey Lewis. Tickets for this concert go on sale on Friday.

Rock will also be at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 16 and 17. Foreigner will open for him along with Trey Lewis.

Rock's tour will take him to 24 cities, kicking off on April 6 in Evansville, Indiana.

4. Krispy Kreme wants to entice people to donate blood as the U.S. faces its worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The chain is offering free doughnuts this week to people who donate blood. To get a free dozen, customers have to order in person and show their donation sticker.

They also confirm their donation on the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Since March 2020, the Red Cross says it has seen a 10 percent drop in donations.

Factors include canceled blood drives, staffing limitations, weather-related closures, and of course, a surge in COVID-19 cases.

5. The supply chain crisis is now affecting the iconic Girl Scout Cookies.

The Washington Post reports a mixture of high-demand and COVID-related labor shortages has limited the supply of the Girl Scout's latest cookie, Adventurefuls.

The Adventurefuls feature a brownie-like cookie with caramel and chocolate. Although no one has tried them yet, they've become a must-have for Girl Scout Cookie lovers across the nation.

The affected baker is Little Brownie Bakers, which provides cookies for 70 of the 100 scout councils in the U.S.

The organization is now forced to limit scout groups to sell 7 percent of the minimum initial order amount.