Morning Buzz: January 24, 2025

Get Fired Up at The Clayground

There's a new place in West Michigan where you can unleash your inner artist. The Clayground is a welcoming studio that offers a variety of ways to get your hands dirty, from one-time workshops to 6-week classes where you can dive deeper into hand-building or wheel-throwing techniques. With monthly memberships offering 24/7 studio access, potters can enjoy a flexible and inspiring space to hone their craft. You can check them out at their Grand Opening event on Saturday at their location on Fulton Street. Snacks, raffles, special deals and more are waiting for guests from 12-4 p.m. Learn more at claygroundgr.com.

Big Rapids Art Contest Honors Public Safety Heroes

The Big Rapids Dept. of Public Safety has partnered with ArtWorks to host an art contest that aims to show appreciation for police officers and firefighters. Middle school students in grades 5-8 are encouraged to create an original piece of art depicting public safety in the community. Two winners will be chosen - one by the Public Safety staff and the other voted on by the public. You can view the entries and vote at an art exhibition on April 15-18 at the Department of Public Safety. Winners get a $75 gift card and have their art prominently displayed. Submissions must be in by March 28th. Full rules and details are at www.bigrapidsdps.org.

Don't Delay. Seize the Day!

Kent County poets, lend an ear, The Dyer-Ives Contest is finally here! From February first 'til the month's end, Your verses you'll pen, your words you will send.

No matter your age, a child or a sage, Unleash your talent upon the page. For prizes await and poems so grand, Will be shared in "Voices" throughout the land.

So polish your stanzas, make every line gleam, The Dyer-Ives Contest, a poet's sweet dream! At Grand Rapids Public Library it dwells, A chance to share words and cast writing spells.

Culinary Comeback?

Get ready for a blast from the past! Hot 'n Now, the Michigan burger chain known for its speedy service and budget-friendly prices, is making a comeback. After closing most of its locations in the early 2000s, Hot 'n Now is being revived thanks to a partnership between Gun Lake Investments (GLI) and developer Jeff Konczak. The plan is to open two new locations in Michigan, one near the Gun Lake Casino and another in Alpena, featuring updated versions of the classic menu in modern, modular buildings.

A Candidate to Agree On! Vote Now!

Mackinac Island is one of the state's gems. Now, it's vying to be one of the world's best travel destinations. Travel and Leisure has recently had the location in it's Top 5 lists and we want it to stay there! You can cast your vote for the island on this website from now until February 24th. The vote not only supports the iconic Michigan treasure but you'll be in the drawing for some incredible prizes like $15,000 or a cruise to Australia/New Zealand. Cast your vote and good luck!