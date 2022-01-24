Morning Buzz: January 24

1. Coming up mid-week, Governor Whitmer will give an overall update on the status of the state. The governor's 4th State of the State address is set for Wednesday evening.

Whitmer will give the remarks virtually because of COVID, and the pandemic is one of the topics the Governor is expected to be touching on.

2. After a few weeks virtual, Michigan State University is back in person on January 31.

The school mask mandate is still in place, and they're offering ongoing COVID testing at Spartan Stadium. Students have to get and report their COVID-19 booster by February 1.

The university president said that students can start submitting their booster info on January 26 through the school's vaccine verification form.

3. In case you missed it, former Mona Shores hockey player Justin Abdelkader will be playing with the Griffins again.

The former Red Wing has been out injured since the World Championships last May, he is trying to work his way back into form and says he still has a passion to play at age 34.

Playing in Grand Rapids worked out because he is familiar with the organization including long-time trainer Brad "Dog" Thompson and head coach Ben Simon.

4. Sweet treats with sweet sayings, conversation hearts. The traditional Valentine's Day candy will return this year with 16 new sayings on the candy conversation hearts.

Little words of encouragement include everything from "U Got This" and "High Five" to "Crush It" and "Youda Best."

Don't worry, the classic sayings haven't gone anywhere, you can still ask someone to "Be Mine" in sugar form.

5. Whether creamy or chunky, with chocolate or with Jelly, today celebrates peanut butter in all list

forms.

The earliest record of peanut butter originates from the Aztecs and Incas around 1000BC.

In 1922, an inventor named Joseph Rosefield created the homogenization process that produced Peter Pan.

Later, Rosefield went into business for himself with a brand called Skippy.

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with your favorite recipes or a simple, classic PB&J sandwich.