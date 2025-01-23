Morning Buzz: January 23, 2025

Be Nice: Kids and Family Expo

Looking for a fun, inspiring event to keep the whole family engaged and warm this weekend? Check out the Be Nice: Kids and Family Expo, organized by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan! This event is all about empowerment, with activities designed to recognize, address, and advocate for positive mental health.

Enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, 3-on-3 bungee basketball, a toddler zone, a LEGO area, mini horses, and the Art Zone. There will also be special mental health programming throughout the day.

It all happens at DeVos Place on Saturday from 10-4. Tickets are $6 for kids ages 3-15 and $9 for adults. Purchase yours online at www.benice.org or avoid processing fees by buying them at the door.

Winter Art and Design Classes at Cultureworks

Ignite your creativity with Cultureworks' winter art and design classes for middle and high school students! Explore your passion with pay-what-you-can-afford classes in drawing, animation, zine-making, Photoshop, and more! No experience necessary, just a desire to create! Classes run from January 21st to February 11th from 3:30-5:30 PM. Learn from experienced artists, explore different mediums, and unleash your inner artist! Visit www.thecultureworks.orgto register and for a full list of classes.

One Book, One City for Kids

The Grand Rapids Public Library is partnering with Grand Rapids Public Schools for its One Book, One City for Kids program. This annual reading program encourages all 5th graders in the district to read and discuss the same book, Playing the Cards You're Dealt by Varian Johnson.

The program aims to foster a love of reading and inspire readers to bring story ideas and themes to life through discussion. Every 5th grader receives a copy of the book, and teachers integrate it into their curriculum. Students will even have the chance to meet the author, Varian Johnson, who has written several books for children and young adults. Learn more about the program at www.grpl.org.

Hudsonville Ice Cream Ultimate Fan Contest

If only you could get paid to eat ice cream. Wait, you can!? Do you have what it takes to be a cone-noisseur? Hudsonville Ice Cream is searching for the ultimate ice cream fan! Submit a 30-second video explaining why you're the biggest ice cream fanatic by January 30th for a chance to win a year's supply of Hudsonville ice cream, exclusive swag, and a $2,025 prize! Visit this link to enter.

Youth Hockey Fights for Kids with Autism

Hundreds of hockey players will take to the ice in Kalamazoo this weekend for a great cause! The 13th Annual Youth Hockey Fights for Kids with Autism will be held at the Wings Event Center on Saturday. All money raised will go towards out-of-pocket therapy expenses for families of children with autism. The event features action-packed games, a chuck-a-puck, and a silent auction. It runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information, visit this website.