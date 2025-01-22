Morning Buzz: January 22, 2025

Plan Your Dream Wedding

If there's a wedding in your future, the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan at DeVos Place this Saturday, January 25th, is a must-attend event. Celebrate with family and friends while connecting with top wedding vendors, including photographers, DJs, and honeymoon travel specialists. Enjoy a stunning fashion show by LA Bridal Loft, sample delicious dishes from local caterers, and even try out some fun backyard games. Thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways are also up for grabs. Pre-register for free at kohlerexpo.com/winter-bridal-show. Admission at the door is $11, with free entry for children under 2.

Mel Trotter Ministries Hosts Winter Clothing Giveaway

With winter weather posing a serious threat to those experiencing homelessness, Mel Trotter Ministries will hold a Winter Clothing Giveaway on Thursday, January 30th, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am at their location at 225 Commerce SW, Grand Rapids. Community members in need can obtain free winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and other cold-weather items. No pre-registration is required. Thanks to generous donors and community partners, Mel Trotter has hundreds of winter apparel items available for men, women, and children.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with the Grand Rapids Public Library

The Grand Rapids Public Library invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year with events honoring traditions from China, Korea, Vietnam, and other Asian cultures. Presented in partnership with the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, these events offer an immersive cultural experience through crafts, activities, and family-friendly festivities. Three library branches—the Main Branch, the Seymour Branch, and the Yankee Clipper Branch—will host free events on Saturday, January 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Learn more at GRPL.org.

Grand Rapids Gold Announces Fan Design Jersey Contest

The Grand Rapids Gold is giving fans the opportunity to design a jersey that the team will wear during Fan Appreciation Night. The "Fan Design Jersey Contest" invites fans of all ages and artistic abilities to create their own unique Grand Rapids Gold jersey. A panel of judges will select the winning design, which will be worn by the Gold during their final home game of the season on Saturday, March 29th. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting a local charity. Fans can enter the contest by downloading a jersey template from the Grand Rapids Gold website and submitting their design through the official contest submission portal. The deadline to submit is Friday, February 7th. Visit GrandRapidsGold.com for more information, official contest rules, and to submit your design.

Vote for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has been nominated as one of the best of its kind in the country as part of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. This nomination recognizes the park's commitment to showcasing exceptional art, culture, and nature, providing a world-class experience for guests. Having already won Best Sculpture Park in the U.S. in both 2023 and 2024, Meijer Gardens is vying for another top spot. Voting is open now through February 17th, and you can vote every day.

