Morning Buzz: January 18

1. LaughFest is coming back in full force for 2022! On Wednesday, they'll be announcing the line-up.

The festival will be in-person once again this year from March 16-20. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This year's festival will feature nearly 50 events, social media contests, and seriously fun and funny events for all ages.

2. Kent District Library reached it's millionth digital book checkout in 2021, showing the growth of e-books and audiobooks.

The top five e-books were:

The Vanishing Half

The Midnight Library

The Four Winds

The Book of Lost Friends

People We Meet on Vacation

The top five audio books were:

The Midnight Library

Atomic Habits

The Guest List

Where the Crawdads Sing

The Four Winds

3. Been wanting one of the biggest crazes in exercise equipment, a Peloton? The company will soon be adding hundreds of dollars in fees to their bikes and treadmills.

Starting January 31, the company will be adding an additional $250 in delivery and setup fees for their bike. Plus, $350 for its tread.

The company says inflation and heightened supply chain costs are the reason for the additional fees.

4. China is shutting down Winter Olympic Ticket sales to the public because of COVID-19.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said instead spectators will be "invited" to events.

Attendees will have to strictly comply with China's COVID-19 requirements before, during, and after watching the games.

The move comes days after Beijing reported its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The Winter Olympics are set to start February 4.

5. Reese's is getting ready for Valentine's Day with a big box of love filled with 20 Reese's cups.

The big box is at retail stores and Amazon for around $10.

Reese's offers some quick hit love in Blossom Top Miniature Cups, with pink milk chocolate on top, as well as white hearts and pink hearts in white creme peanut butter cups.

These can be found at Walmart and other stores.