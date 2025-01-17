Morning Buzz: January 17, 2025

Treadstone Funding Scholarships

Attention high school seniors! Treadstone Funding, a local residential mortgage company, is awarding $20,000 in scholarships to students making a difference in their communities. Four lucky winners will each receive $5,000 to put towards tuition, trade school, starting a business, or living expenses. Youth ages 17 -19 years old can apply now through March 31st at this link.

Kalamazoo Township App

Want to know what's happening in and around Kalamazoo? There's an app for that. Stay connected with the new "Kalamazoo Township MI" app. This free app provides easy access to essential township services, news, and events. Report issues, pay bills, track projects, and receive important alerts all from your smartphone. It's available on Google Play or the Apple Store.

Business Equity Initiative Grants

Women entrepreneurs in Muskegon County have a great opportunity! The Business Equity Initiative is offering grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. This initiative focuses on empowering women of color and low- to moderate-income business owners. Grants can be used for rent, utilities, marketing, inventory, and more. Applications are being accepted until February 13th at this link.

Byron Center Jazz Band to NYC

The Byron Center High School Jazz Band is hitting all the right notes! They're one of the top 30 high school jazz bands in the nation and are headed to New York City to compete in the 30th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival at the legendary Lincoln Center from May 7-11, 2025. This incredible achievement is a testament to their dedication and the vibrant music program at Byron Center High. Go Bulldogs!

Embrace Winter with Kent County Parks

Don't let the winter blues keep you cooped up inside! Kent County Parks offers over 100 miles of trails across 40 parks, perfect for hiking and exploring. For a more adventurous outing, try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing on the groomed trails at Millennium Park and Kaufman Golf Course. And for year-round fun, check out the four-season disc golf courses at Brewer, Johnson, and Fallasburg Parks. Bundle up, dress in layers, and connect with nature this winter!