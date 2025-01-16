Morning Buzz: January 16, 2025

Activate GR Grants

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. wants to make the city a more vibrant and exciting place to live, and they need your help! The organization is now accepting applications for a new round of Activate GR grants. There is money available for artwork, events, murals, and more that culturally enhance the community. These ideas must be suitable for all audiences, accessible to all abilities, and open to the public. Proposals for underutilized, dormant spaces will be given preference. If you want to learn more, click this link.

Gilda's LaughFest Needs Volunteers

Want to spread some smiles and support a great cause? Gilda's LaughFest needs volunteers for its 15th year of laughter! This year's festival is March 5-9, and they need both general and specialized volunteers. General volunteers help with ushering, ticket-taking, collecting donations, and wayfinding. Specialized volunteers are needed to photograph events, move supplies and people, and provide office staff support. Volunteers can register right now at laughfestgr.org/volunteer. Training orientation will be provided for new and returning volunteers from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1.

Hospice of Michigan Needs Volunteers

Looking for a meaningful way to give back to the community? Hospice of Michigan needs volunteers around the region. These compassionate humans will help patients and families deal with life-limiting illnesses. In Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, in and around Ludington, and in Muskegon, the organization needs folks to provide pet visits, veterans, musicians, and licensed barbers. In some areas, there are opportunities to provide companionship as well. Volunteers must be 18 or older and complete a background check and orientation. Head to hom.org to learn more.

Lions Drone Show Wows Windsor Fans

Detroit Lions fans in Windsor, Canada, were treated to a spectacular drone show last weekend, celebrating the team's playoff run! Starlight Aerial Productions, a Coloma-based company, partnered with the Detroit Lions and Northstar Drone Shows to create a 10-minute performance featuring iconic moments from the season, including Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand celebration and lyrics from "Gridiron Heroes." The show, a gift from the Lions to their Canadian fans, emphasized the "Two Nations, One Pride" connection between Detroit and Windsor. This is the second year in a row that Starlight Aerial Productions has created a playoff-themed drone show for the Lions.

Lions Playoff Ticket Prices Soar

If you want to get to Saturday's playoff game at Ford Field, hopefully, you've saved up. The Commanders-Lions NFC matchup is one hot ticket. According to StubHub, the average price of one ticket right now is $993. They are outselling the second most popular game (Ravens v. Bills) by 188 percent! Tickets to that game are averaging $286 – chump change! Of course, because those tickets are in such high demand, there are plenty of scammers out there. A few tips from StubHub: never pay cash, credit cards are best; make sure you're using a trusted service; and, as the old adage goes, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.