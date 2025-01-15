Morning Buzz: January 15, 2025

Get artsy with the Governor

Everyone has Lions fever these days, including our Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She announced a new statewide contest to draw the Detroit Lions Logo. She created her own rendition durinhg the 2024 draft in Detroit. Now she wants to show the team all the love as they enter the playoffs this weekend. Whether you're a seasoned aritst or just a die hard fan you can submit your own rendition for a chance to be feature on the governor's Facebook , Twitter and Instagram channels. Head to Michigan.go/oneprideforall to get the details .

RV Adventure Awaits!

Gear up for the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show this weekend at DeVos Place! Explore a huge selection of RVs, campers, and travel trailers, find the perfect accessories, and discover amazing campgrounds. Enjoy family fun with a pancake breakfast, kids' scavenger hunt, and a climbing wall. The show runs Thursday afternoon through Sunday. Get your tickets at the door or online.

Hockey for Heroes Hits the Ice

Hudsonville High School is taking on Reeths-Puffer High School in a "Hockey for Heroes" game to benefit the West Michigan Veterans Coalition. The game takes place Friday night at 7:30 at Griff's Georgetown Ice Arena in Hudsonville. Everyone is invited to support local veterans and enjoy some exciting hockey action!

Bridgerton Ball Brings Regency Era to Life

Fans of "Bridgerton" can experience the Regency era at the 2nd Bridgerton Jane Austen Royal Rose Regency Ball! Learn era-appropriate dances, enjoy opera and ballet performances, and try your hand at painting and calligraphy. The ball takes place February 13th at the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of West Michigan.

Wedding Planning Made Easy

Planning a wedding just got easier! The Grand Rapids Wedding Affair is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Friday, January 19th, from 5-9 pm. Enjoy free valet parking, cocktails, and live jazz while you connect with vendors and plan your perfect day. Tickets are $20. Visit nearlywed.com for details.

