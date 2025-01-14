Morning Buzz: January 14, 2025

Kentwood Winter Concert Series Returns!

Kentwood is bringing back its Winter Concert Series, featuring local talent, food trucks, and community fun! The series takes place the third Thursday of each month through March at the Kent District Library Kentwood Branch. The first event is Thursday, January 16th, with Big Daddy Fox performing blues, soul, rock, and R&B. All Around Baking Company will be on site with delicious pizza. Head to kentwood.us for a full season lineup.

Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo This Weekend!

Love the great outdoors? Then head to the 2025 Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo this weekend, January 17th-19th, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center! This is the sale for hunting and fishing gear, with over 120 booths featuring everything from archery and fishing boats to taxidermy and safaris. Plus, D&R Sports returns with a huge pro shop! Think you bagged a trophy buck this year? Bring it to the expo! Commemorative Bucks of Michigan will be on-site to officially score your deer, elk, bear, and turkey. There's something happening all three days. Tickets are $10 with kids 12 and under free. More info at kalamazoooutdoorexpo.com.

Hand2Hand Hosts MLK Day of Service

Honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a meaningful service project to help fight childhood hunger in West Michigan. On January 20th, Hand2Hand is hosting an event with the goal of packing weekend food bags for more than 2,500 kids. There are one-hour sessions available from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Hand2Hand in Jenison. Can't make it in person? You can still help from home! There are detailed instructions on the website on how it all works. To learn more or sign up to help, head to h2hkids.org/pack.

Nominate Your Hometown Festival!

Does your town have the best festival in America? Nominate it to win big! The Cenex Hometown Throwdown is a nationwide contest searching for the most unique and exciting community festivals. Last year, the Norborne Soybean Festival took home the grand prize of $100,000! This year, Cenex is giving away even more money, with five winners sharing a total of $150,000! What makes your festival special? Is it a quirky tradition? Amazing food? Live music? Tell Cenex all about it! Nominate your hometown festival today and you could help them win cash prizes to make their celebration even bigger and better. Nominations are open now through February 7th at cenexhometownthrowdown.com.

Calling All Artists for Brush the Block!

Calling all artists! The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting Brush the Block, a mural festival showcasing artists' talents and embracing the spirit of the community. Beyond murals, the festival will feature live entertainment and provide opportunities to participate in interactive art installations. The festival runs from September 2nd-7th, but artist applications are open now through February 21st. For more information about the process or the festival, head to BrushTheBlock.com.

