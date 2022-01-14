Morning Buzz: January 14

1. While temperatures are falling, downtown Holland is starting its annual Meltdown Sale over the weekend.

The City of Holland says more than 40 businesses will be participating in this year's meltdown sales event. It's called the Meltdown Sales because it takes place on Holland's heated sidewalks and in their cozy shops.

The event gives local businesses the chance to clear inventory and shoppers can shop away their winter blues, while saving money buying local goods.

Downtown restaurants will also have winter drink and food specials happening.

2. A fun, free event is coming to help the kids get some of that energy out.

Hope College's Strike-Time Dance Company is presenting a live dance event, "Dancing Galleries" for kids. It'll be at the Knickerbocker Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Zeeland Elementary Art Program will also showcase artwork by their students.

The event is completely free and open to the public. Find more information at hope.edu.

3. In honor of MLK Day, the NAACP is pleased to present a free screening of Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union at Studio Park's Celebration Cinema in downtown Grand Rapids.

The three-part documentary series will be shown on Monday, January 17 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. (parts one and two.) Part three will be on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. with a discussion to follow.

To RSVP for one or all of the events, click here. The first 300 will receive a $10 Celebration Cinema gift card, good for pop and popcorn, or other movie refreshments.

4. Football fans have a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl!

The American Red Cross is trying to get people to donate blood by offering the chance to head to the big game.

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing the worst drop in the blood supply in more than a decade.

For the lucky winner, the organization is offering round trip tickets, a three-night hotel stay, and a $500 gift card.

People who donate throughout the month of January will be automatically entered in the drawing for the tickets, and will also have the chance to win a home theater package for the game.

The organization is asking for all blood types from donors.

5. It's National Dress-Up Your Pet Day!

Start small by introducing a bandanna or bow, then see how much the pet will tolerate it.

For pet owners with an animal who doesn't mind sporting fancy duds, do it in style and share a picture.