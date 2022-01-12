Morning Buzz: January 12

1. Get out the coloring crayons and markers. Governor Whitmer challenged K-12 students to design a creative cover page for this year's State of the State Address last week.

The winner gets a Cherry Republic Gift Box containing sours, sweets, playing cards, and a special water bottle.

Traditionally, the winner would get tickets to join the address, but that's not an option this year because it's being helped remotely.

Students can use crayons, markers, paint, or other materials for the cover page, centering around the theme "Why Do You Believe In Michigan."

The contest is open through this Sunday.

2. The opening night production of Hairspray in Grand Rapids has been postponed.

The show was slotted to premiere last night at DeVos Performance Hall. Broadway Grand Rapids announced Tuesday afternoon that the show would be postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew. Tuesday's show is now rescheduled for Monday, January 17.

As of right now, all other performances are set to run as scheduled.

Hairspray is set to be the first Broadway show back in Grand Rapids in two years.

3. After a year off due to the pandemic, the International Auto Show is returning to DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 24th annual event kicks off on February 3. Guests will have four days to check out hundreds of different trucks, SUVs, electric cars, along with a handful of pre-production models and much more.

Prices are $12 for adults, $5 for kids under 14, and kids under 5 get in for free.

For more information, including details on parking, just head to devosplace.org.

4. The Detroit Red Wings have hired Nicklas Lidstrom as Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman says his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization.

Lidstrom's job duties will include evaluating professional and amateur players.

Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the number 53 pick overall in 1989.

He spent 20 seasons with the franchise becoming one of the best defensemen of all time.

He won seven Norris Trophies and helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cup titles.

5. Wendy's is proving it's never too cold for ice cream by releasing three new frosty sundae menu items.

Wendy's put a spin on the classic by ordering the Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae, Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae, or Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae.

Each sundae features frosty flavor topped with either marshmallow, chocolate, or strawberry cause and a topping of lucky charms, Oreo pieces, or sprinkles.

Right now the sundaes are only available at a select three locations in Wendy's home state of Ohio.

There's no word if the new flavors will be available at other restaurants.