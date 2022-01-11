Morning Buzz: January 11

1. Starting this weekend, your insurance company will have to pay for your COVID "at-home tests."

To find those in-demand tests, start the search at a local drug store or chain like CVS or Walgreens, which all carry several different self-test options.

Insurance companies will be required to pay for up to eight tests a month per person starting this weekend.

The State Health Department recommends self-testing for those who experience symptoms of COVID or if they came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

2. There's a shortage of blood donations across the nation. The Red Cross announced a national blood crisis for the first time, saying some blood centers in the United States have less than a one-day supply.

The Red Cross says the pandemic caused a decline in donor turnout by canceling blood drives and causing staffing shortages.

Last year, the agency reported a 34-percent decline in new donors.

The Red Cross warns the shortage could lead to doctors having to make tough decisions about who should get blood and who would wait.

3. Exciting news for anglers! Sturgeon Season on Black Lake starts in just a few weeks in Cheboygan.

The DNR is limiting the harvest to only six lake sturgeon this year to prevent overfishing. The season begins on Saturday, February 5.

Participating anglers will have to bring their own red flag to hang on their fishing shanties to help the DNR identify those who are sturgeon fishing.

Anyone harvesting a lake sturgeon will have to immediately contact the DNR to register the fish because they're only allowing six to be caught this year.

4. American Girl Doll introduces its first Chinese-American doll of the year, Corinne.

Corinne is a Colorado girl who loves to ski and is navigating some big changes in her life.

As the first Chinese-American doll, Corinne and her book series are aimed at teaching kids an array of life lessons including embracing family change, sharing feelings, standing up to racism, and taking problems one step at a time.

The author of Corinne's Story says she did not hesitate to include racism into the books, saying, "There is no minimum age when children of color confront racism."

5. Today is National Milk Day. Milk is one of the world's oldest and most natural foods.

The day commemorates when, as many believe, the first milk deliveries in glass bottles started in the U.S.

The United States and Australia export more milk than any other country. That includes delicious milk products like cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and butter.